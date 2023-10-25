The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-7) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (2-6) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Sam Houston has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking sixth-worst with 283.1 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 84th in the FBS (383.3 yards allowed per game). UTEP ranks seventh-worst in points per game (16.4), but it has been better defensively, ranking 80th in the FBS with 26.4 points allowed per contest.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

UTEP Sam Houston 352.5 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.1 (131st) 388.9 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (72nd) 151.6 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.3 (132nd) 200.9 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.9 (93rd) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (38th) 5 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (117th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards on 56.6% passing while recording five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 108 carries for 562 yards, or 70.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 477 yards across 95 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 12 catches for 179 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his squad with 519 receiving yards on 26 catches with three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has 23 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 386 yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyrin Smith's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 1,322 yards (188.9 ypg) on 138-of-221 passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 133 rushing yards on 45 carries.

John Gentry has racked up 170 yards on 60 carries. He's also caught 19 passes for 161 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Noah Smith's team-leading 399 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put up a 326-yard season so far, reeling in 24 passes on 36 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard has a total of 169 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

