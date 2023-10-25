Our projection model predicts the Sam Houston Bearkats will defeat the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, October 25 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-8.2) 41.1 Sam Houston 25, UTEP 16

Week 9 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Miners' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, two of Bearkats games went over the point total.

Miners vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 13.4 25.9 27.5 34.0 9.0 25.0 UTEP 16.4 26.4 18.3 27.8 14.5 25.0

