Spurs vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|231.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.
- Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 4.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Spurs put together a 33-49-0 record against the spread last year.
- San Antonio was underdogs 77 times last season and won 19, or 24.7%, of those games.
- The Spurs had a record of 15-51 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 40.0% chance to win.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- Last season, the Spurs were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 14-27-0 ATS (.341).
- In terms of the over/under, San Antonio's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.
- The Spurs put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Mavericks gave up (114.1).
- When scoring more than 114.1 points, San Antonio went 21-14 versus the spread and 15-20 overall.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Spurs
|Mavericks
|113.0
|114.2
|23
|16
|21-14
|15-6
|15-20
|15-6
|123.1
|114.1
|30
|16
|13-6
|16-21
|13-6
|22-15
