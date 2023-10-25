The San Antonio Spurs, with Keldon Johnson, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you'd like to place a wager on Johnson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-118)

Over 18.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks conceded 24.9 per contest last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Mavericks were the best team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.1 makes per contest.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 36 27 8 2 3 0 0 2/23/2023 31 22 8 7 1 0 1 12/31/2022 36 30 4 0 4 0 0

