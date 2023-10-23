Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .277 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 125 of 173 games this season (72.3%), with multiple hits on 56 occasions (32.4%).
- In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.9% of his games this year, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 97 games this season (56.1%), including 23 multi-run games (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.