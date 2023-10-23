Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his 130 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 48 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 33 games this season (25.4%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 59 games this year (45.4%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (17.7%).
- He has scored in 70 games this season (53.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
