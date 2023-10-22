The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet in Game 6 of the ALCS, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are ahead 3-2, and can claim a spot in the World Series with a win.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 144 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.

Eovaldi is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Eovaldi will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 827 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and are seventh in all of MLB with 222 home runs.

Eovaldi has pitched 14 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 15 against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (12-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 31 games.

He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

In 31 starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 25-for-83 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in four games against the left-hander this season.

