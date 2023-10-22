Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 of the ALCS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 68.9% of his 132 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven home a run in 45 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 40.9% of his games this season (54 of 132), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings