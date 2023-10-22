Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Corey Seager and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros up 3-2.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has gotten at least one hit in 77.5% of his games this season (100 of 129), with multiple hits 48 times (37.2%).
- He has gone deep in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (33 of 129), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had an RBI in 58 games this season (45.0%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 69 of 129 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (12-11) takes the mound for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 198 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
