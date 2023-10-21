Big 12 opponents match up when the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State sports the 67th-ranked defense this year (373.7 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 456 yards per game. TCU's offense has been dominant, accumulating 488.4 total yards per contest (11th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 50th by surrendering 349.9 total yards per game.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

TCU vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

TCU Kansas State 488.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456 (50th) 349.9 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.7 (45th) 184.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (11th) 304.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (59th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 249 yards (35.6 ypg) on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has run for 751 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 399 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has put together a 232-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 22 targets.

Savion Williams' 17 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 213 yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,310 pass yards for Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 94 times for 541 yards (90.2 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 140 yards.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 345 yards (57.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 31 passes for 323 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jadon Jackson has compiled 15 catches for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

