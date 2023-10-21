The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Takumi Kanaya is currently in 26th place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Takumi Kanaya at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Kanaya Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Takumi Kanaya Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kanaya has scored better than par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kanaya has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kanaya has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 26 -1 69 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Kanaya's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 34th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kanaya last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 53rd.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

The courses that Kanaya has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,229 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

Kanaya's Last Time Out

Kanaya shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Kanaya shot better than just 1% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 6.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Kanaya did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Kanaya had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

Kanaya's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that most recent competition, Kanaya's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Kanaya finished The Open Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Kanaya underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

All statistics in this article reflect Kanaya's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

