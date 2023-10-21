The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW. The Stars defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 3, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-250)

Stars (-250) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Stars vs Flyers Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars had a 47-21-14 record overall, with a 9-18-27 record in matchups that required overtime, last season.

Dallas was 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times last season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they had a 3-9-2 record, picking up eight points.

Dallas finished 6-5-8 in the 19 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 20 points).

The Stars scored three or more goals in 64 games (48-8-8, 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas scored a single power-play goal, it had a 15-6-8 record (38 points).

In games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to record 46 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.68 29th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 14th 31.9 Shots 29.5 23rd 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 5th 25% Power Play % 15.56% 32nd 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 74.68% 26th

Stars vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

