The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Flyers' matchup with the Stars can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked seventh in the league.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.

With 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), the Flyers were 31st in the NHL.

The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the league.

Flyers Key Players