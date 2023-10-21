The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the 21st-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Mean Green are massive, 20.5-point underdogs. The point total is 63.5 for the game.

Tulane owns the 59th-ranked offense this season (30 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with just 18 points allowed per game. On defense, North Texas is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 459.2 total yards per game (seventh-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, generating 477.5 total yards per contest (15th-best).

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -20.5 -105 -115 63.5 -105 -115 -1400 +775

North Texas Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Mean Green are accumulating 510 yards per game (eighth-worst in college football) and giving up 380 (73rd), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Mean Green are 26th in college football (38 per game). On the flip side they are 102nd in points conceded (24).

North Texas is 40th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (298.3 per game), and 14th-best in passing yards given up (132.3).

The Mean Green are 36th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (211.7), and -117-worst in rushing yards given up (247.7).

The Mean Green have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

North Texas has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Texas has hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

This season, North Texas has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

North Texas has played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and won that game.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,419 yards on 63.5% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 119 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi has run the ball 64 times for 481 yards, with three touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 245 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his squad with 587 receiving yards on 25 catches with eight touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put up a 276-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 37 targets.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Mazin Richards paces the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

North Texas' tackle leader, Jordan Brown, has 37 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Carson Kropp has a team-leading one interception to go along with 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

