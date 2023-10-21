The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Houston Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Texas ranks 28th in points scored this year (35.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 16.3 points allowed per game. Houston ranks 63rd in the FBS with 29.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 107th with 31.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Houston vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Texas Key Statistics

Houston Texas 410.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.5 (35th) 429.2 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.3 (15th) 134.2 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (32nd) 276.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (21st) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has racked up 1,600 yards (266.7 yards per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 197 yards with four touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run for 242 yards on 47 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 206 yards (on 37 attempts) with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 549 (91.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has racked up 347 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 46 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,704 yards (284.0 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 725 yards on 107 carries while finding paydirt six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 34 receptions for 453 yards (75.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 25 passes for 354 yards (59.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 291 yards, an average of 48.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

