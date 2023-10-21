When the Texas Longhorns match up with the Houston Cougars at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Longhorns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Houston vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+23.5) Under (60.5) Texas 37, Houston 19

Week 8 Big 12 Predictions

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Houston games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.3 points, 5.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns a 96.2% chance to win.

The Longhorns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas is winless against the spread when it is 23.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Two of the Longhorns' six games have gone over the point total.

Texas games this season have posted an average total of 55.2, which is 5.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Cougars vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35 16.3 36 11.3 36 15 Houston 29.7 31.3 27.3 24 34.5 46

