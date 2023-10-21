Held from October 19-21, Hae-Ran Ryu is set to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea.

Looking to place a bet on Ryu at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to win the tournament this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards
Ryu Odds to Win: +3000

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 17 rounds played.

Ryu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five events, Ryu has finished atop the leaderboard once.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Ryu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Ryu will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 22 -5 277 1 16 3 6 $1.4M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 335 yards longer than the 6,680-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Courses that Ryu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,563 yards, 117 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 58th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Ryu was better than 95% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Ryu carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ryu had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Ryu's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average of 6.5.

At that most recent outing, Ryu's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Ryu ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ryu finished without one.

