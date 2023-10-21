Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bearcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (-3.5) Toss Up (49.5) Cincinnati 30, Baylor 21

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Bears have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Bears' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average total in Baylor games this year is 4.5 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bearcats a 63.6% chance to win.

The Bearcats have posted one win against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Bearcats have played five games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 50.0, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Bears vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.7 25.0 26.5 23.5 27.0 28.0 Baylor 21.7 30.2 18.8 29.2 36.0 35.0

