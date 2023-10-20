Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Wheeler County, Texas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wheeler High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wellington, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quanah High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
