Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Throckmorton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Throckmorton County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Throckmorton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Throckmorton High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.