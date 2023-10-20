The SMU Mustangs (4-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Temple Owls (2-5) on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in an AAC battle.

On the defensive side of the ball, SMU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 17 points per game. The offense ranks 39th (33.3 points per game). Temple's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 438.4 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 77th with 380.6 total yards per contest.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

SMU vs. Temple Key Statistics

SMU Temple 417.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (58th) 311.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (123rd) 157.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (114th) 259.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (40th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 4 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (131st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 passing yards for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's leads his squad with 223 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 20 passes for 220 yards (36.7 yards per game) this year.

RJ Maryland has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 206 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has recored 1,741 passing yards, or 248.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.2% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Joquez Smith, has carried the ball 59 times for 280 yards (40 per game) with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has piled up 222 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. leads his squad with 394 receiving yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has put together a 305-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 36 targets.

Dante Wright's 21 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 263 yards (37.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

