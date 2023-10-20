AAC foes will meet when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) meet the Temple Owls (2-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is SMU vs. Temple?

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 40, Temple 13

SMU 40, Temple 13 SMU has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Mustangs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Temple has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +950 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-23.5)



SMU (-23.5) SMU has covered the spread two times in 2023.

Temple is winless against the spread this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) No SMU game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Friday's over/under of 55.5 points.

There have been three Temple games that have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.

SMU averages 33.3 points per game against Temple's 21.9, totaling 0.3 points under the game's point total of 55.5.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.0 59.5 60.3 Implied Total AVG 38.2 41.0 36.3 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 52.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 34.0 34.3 33.5 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

