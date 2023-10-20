Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Robertson County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bremond High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Milano, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
