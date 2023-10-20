If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Parker County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Starr County
  • Brown County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Williamson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Lubbock County
  • Dallas County
  • Upshur County
  • Willacy County

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Sherman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millsap High School at Eastland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eastland, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Springtown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Springtown, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Peaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Weatherford, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paradise High School at Brock High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Brock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.