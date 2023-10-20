If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Vanguard College Preparatory School at Bellville Faith Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bellville, TX

Bellville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Live Oak Classical School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Conference: 3A - District 4

3A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Franklin, TX

Franklin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School - Waco at Bryan High School