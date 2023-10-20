Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras has had a hit in 97 of 152 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (25.7%).
- Looking at the 152 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this season (30.3%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (55 of 152), with two or more runs 15 times (9.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
