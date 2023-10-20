Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Hockley County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Morton High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.