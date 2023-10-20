Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Goliad County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Goliad County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Goliad County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Goliad High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Edna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.