Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fannin County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Whitewright High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
