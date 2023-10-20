This week, there's high school football on the docket in Collingsworth County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Brown County
  • Harris County
  • Willacy County
  • Upshur County
  • Tarrant County
  • Jefferson County
  • El Paso County
  • Williamson County
  • Fort Bend County

    • Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wheeler High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Wellington, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.