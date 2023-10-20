If you live in Cherokee County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Cherokee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bullard High School at Rusk High School