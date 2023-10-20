Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Brazoria County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Magnolia High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
