High school football is on the schedule this week in Bell County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Live Oak Classical School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Conference: 3A - District 4

3A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul Catholic School at Central Texas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Connally High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian High School at Lake Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20

7:25 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Harker Heights High School at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Hearne High School