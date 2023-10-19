Tyler Seguin Game Preview: Stars vs. Ducks - October 19
Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Seguin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Tyler Seguin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Seguin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Seguin's plus-minus last season was +3, in 15:24 per game on the ice.
- In 18 of 76 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.
- Seguin had an assist in 25 of 76 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.
- He has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Seguin Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.
