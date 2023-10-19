Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Tarrant County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Byron Nelson High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Northwest , TX

Northwest , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Azle Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School