Game 4 of the ALCS will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to the World Series when action gets underway on Thursday starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy is set to start for the Astros.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-115). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 65 of the 109 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

Texas has gone 65-44 (winning 59.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 169 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-74-9).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 41-25 56-47 68-56 29-16

