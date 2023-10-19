Our Lady of the Hills High School plays on the road versus San Marcos Academy at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.

Lady of Hills vs. San Marcos Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

Wagner High School at Hays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

Location: Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Navarro High School