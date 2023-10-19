Kerr County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Chambers County
  • Hall County
  • Tarrant County
  • Goliad County
  • Coryell County
  • Motley County
  • Anderson County
  • Grayson County
  • El Paso County
  • Travis County

    • Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.