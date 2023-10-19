Joe Pavelski Game Preview: Stars vs. Ducks - October 19
Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks play on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pavelski available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Joe Pavelski vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Pavelski Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Pavelski averaged 17:43 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +42.
- In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 38 of 82 games last season, Pavelski had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.
- Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, allowing 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.
- Their -129 goal differential ranked 32nd in the league.
