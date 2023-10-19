Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Jefferson County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nederland High School at Galena Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Galena Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamshire Fannett High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
