The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Gregg County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

    • Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

