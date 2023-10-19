Evan Carter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Carter and his .513 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Carter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
