Denton County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Byron Nelson High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Memorial High School - Frisco at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Sherman, TX

Sherman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School