Estacado High School will host Brownwood High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brownwood vs. Estacado Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20

5:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Early High School at Grape Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at Zephyr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullin High School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Blanket, TX

Blanket, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangs High School at Tolar High School