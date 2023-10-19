Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-1.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 156 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 79 games this season (50.6%), including 27 multi-run games (17.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 5.29 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.