UTEP vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 18
The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (2-5) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|49
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|49.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- UTEP has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Miners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- New Mexico State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.