According to our computer model, the UTEP Miners will defeat the New Mexico State Aggies when the two teams come together at Sun Bowl Stadium on Wednesday, October 18, which begins at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+3.5) Toss Up (47.5) UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Miners is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this season.

The Miners have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under for UTEP games this year is 2.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 61.5% chance to win.

The Aggies have posted two wins against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two of the Aggies' five games have hit the over.

The point total average for New Mexico State games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miners vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 30.0 23.1 37.3 23.0 20.3 23.3 UTEP 17.7 26.1 22.0 27.7 14.5 25.0

