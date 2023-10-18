The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) and the Florida International Panthers (3-4) square off on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a battle of CUSA foes.

While Sam Houston ranks 86th in total defense with 392 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking third-worst (262 yards per game). Florida International's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 19.7 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 79th with 27 points surrendered per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Sam Houston vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Sam Houston Florida International 262 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.9 (88th) 392 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.1 (127th) 69.3 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.1 (119th) 192.7 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.7 (74th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (115th) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (46th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 1,016 yards (169.3 ypg) on 107-of-174 passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 103 rushing yards on 37 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 141 yards (23.5 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 125 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Noah Smith's 308 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 20 passes for 267 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has compiled 1,474 yards on 57.8% passing while recording five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 68 times for 388 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has piled up 45 carries and totaled 297 yards with four touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has collected 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (90.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has totaled 289 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Jalen Bracey has racked up 194 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sam Houston or Florida International gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.