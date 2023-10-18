In Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday, October 18, Max Scherzer will take the hill for the Texas Rangers, and the Houston Astros will counter with Cristian Javier. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-0.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +115 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 48-31 record (winning 60.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Texas has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Houston has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Evan Carter 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Josh Jung 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +115 2nd 1st

