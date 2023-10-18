Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%) Garver has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 18 games this year, he has homered (19.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.3% of his games this season, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (37 of 91), with two or more runs 10 times (11.0%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
